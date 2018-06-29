Mandsaur rape: Police arrests another accused

[India], June 29 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday arrested one more person in connection with the alleged abduction and sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl in Mandsaur.

The minor girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony and allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on June 26.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police arrested one of the accused in the case.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the incident and said and said the accused should be hanged till death.

Speaking to media, Chouhan said the 'beasts' committing such heinous crime are "burden on the earth" and do not deserve to live. Meanwhile, locals in the district have been protesting against the incident, demanding death penalty to the accused.(ANI)