Mandsaur rape: Victim out of danger

[India], June 30 (ANI): The health condition of the victim of the alleged abduction and rape in Mandsaur is better than before, said the hospital authorities in Madhya Pradesh.

MY Hospital Superintendent told media that the victim is out of danger.

"Her condition is better than the one she was brought in and she's out of danger now. She's being given semi-solid food and is speaking today. We are monitoring her. She was also examined by doctors called from outside," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday reiterated that the Mandsaur rape case should be resolved through fast track court.

"The rape case that happened in Mandsaur has shocked everyone. We all want that people who did such heinous crime should be hanged to death. Human rights are for humans, not for the devils. This case should be resolved through fast track," Chouhan said. Yesterday, condemning the incident, Madhya Pradesh CM said the accused should be hanged till death. Earlier in the day, the Congress party demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged abduction and rape of an eight-year-old in Mandsaur. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two people in connection with the rape case. The girl was abducted from her school in Hafiz Colony here and allegedly gang-raped at her house in Mandsaur on June 26. Meanwhile, locals in the district have been protesting against the incident, demanding death penalty to the accused. (ANI)