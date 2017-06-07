Mandsaur violence: Congress demands for 'martyr' honour to deceased farmers

[India], June 7 (ANI): After Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan blamed the Congress party for a "conspiracy to fuel violence" in recent Mandsaur farmers' killing, the latter demanded the state government to give the honour of being a 'martyr' to the deceased farmers and stop blaming it for his own failure.

"The Congress party expresses its condolence on this incident. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is blaming the Congress party for his own failure. The Congress demands that the honour of being a 'martyr' should be given to the deceased farmers," Congress leader K.K. Mishra told ANI.

Another Congress leader Pankaj Chaturvedi compared Chief Minister Chauhan with General Dyer and demanded that the case of murder should be registered against all the accused.

"This is very sad that the Chief Minister acted like the General Dyer. I appeal to the Chief Minister to not blame the Congress party for such things. I think giving compensation to the deceased families is just a show off. The Congress demands for a strict action against all the accused and the case of murder should be registered on them," Chaturvedi said.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the violent Mandsaur farmers protest has climbed to five.

Appealing for peace to the agitating farmers in the state, Chief Minister Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed and Rs. 5 lakh for those injured in the Mandsaur violence.

Several others were injured in the firing by security forces yesterday, as farmers intensified their agitation demanding fair price and loan waiver.

Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

The farmers in the central state are demanding remunerative prices for their produce and a loan waiver. They are also demanding that they should be given Rs 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs 37 per litre.

The killing of the farmers came hours after Mandsaur collector Swatantra Kumar Singh claimed all was well in the district and that the situation was under control. (ANI)