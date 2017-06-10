Mandsaur violence: Deceased farmers' kin request CM Chouhan to end fast

[India], June 10 (ANI): The families of the four farmers, who were killed in the police firing in Mandsaur, met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today and requested him to call off his fast.

"We requested the Chief Minister to call off his hunger strike. We don't think that he is doing any drama. He is genuinely concerned about us. We also asked for stern action against the culprits," said a deceased farmer's father.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has assured that justice would be done and the culprits would be punished.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan, who began his indefinite hunger strike, asserted that he would not let the state engulf in violence and would ensure that peace returns. "I discussed many problems and its solution. There are some issues which have already been addressed and there are some on which we have to take a decision. We are considering every issue seriously whether it is small or big. We will think about it and discuss it and thereafter, we will definitely take a decision in the interest of farmers," Chouhan said. While appealing to the farmers to come forward and discuss all the issues, the Chief Minister further said he would not call off his hunger strike unless there is peace in the state. "My fast will continue till there is peace in the entire state. Madhya Pradesh is a temple to me and its people are my God. People's pain is my pain," he added. Claiming that the majority of the population in Madhya Pradesh is dependent on farming, Chouhan earlier in the day said that the state cannot progress without farmers. "More than 65 percent of our population is dependent on farming. So the state cannot move ahead without the farmers," he said. Highlighting his various schemes for the farmers, Chouhan further said, "Whenever, there has been a crisis, I did not sit in my office and visited the farmers myself." Earlier in the day, Chouhan began his 'peace fast' for the solidarity of the state at the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal where he has invited agitating farmers for talks. Chouhan's move comes in the wake of unrest in the state following farmers staged a protest demanding better prices for their produce as also a waiver on loan repayments. (ANI)