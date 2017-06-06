Mandsaur violence exposes BJP's 'anti-kisan' characters: Left

[India], June 6 (ANI): Condemning the 'brutal killing' of farmers in the police firing in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, the Communist Party of India-Marxist on Tuesday said that the unprovoked firing exposed the "anti-kisan" characters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in general and the state government in particular.

"The Polit bureau of the CP(M) strongly condemns the brutal killing of the kisan in police firing in Mandsaur. This unprovoked police firing clearly exposes the anti-kisan characters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in general and the state government in particular," the party said in a statement.

Demanding adequate compensation and medical assistance to be given to the families of those who died and suffered injuries in the firing, the CPI (M) said the culprits responsible for ordering this unprovoked police firing must be immediately suspended.

"The culprits responsible for ordering this unprovoked police firing must be suspended immediately, pending a proper enquiry. The state government must immediately concede the genuine demands of the Kisan agitation," the statement added.

The CPI (M) also demanded that the genuine demands of the farmers in Maharashtra, which were earlier promised by the state government be implemented immediately.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said that the police had not fired on farmers protesting for raising prices for their produce, adding that the state government has not imposed any curfew suspended internet services in the region.

"There was no firing from police, will look into the farmer's death," Singh told ANI.

Also, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday increased the compensation for the kin of deceased, who were killed by security forces during a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, from Rs. five lakh to ten lakh.

Reports have emerged that at least five farmers have been killed and many others were injured after police started firing in during farmer's protest in Mandsaur.

The Internet was also reportedly suspended in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain during the protest.

Protestors were demanding higher prices for their produce, including onions and dal.

They also wanted their loans to be waived as was being done in the BJP ruled states of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)