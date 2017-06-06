Mandsaur violence: MP CM appeals for peace, announces Rs 1 crore compensation

[India], June. 6 (ANI): Appealing for peace to the agitating farmers in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore to the kin of those killed in the Mandsaur violence.

Speaking to ANI here, the Chief Minister asserted that his government stands with farmers and assured that various demands have been fulfilled in the past.

"In the past 11 years, there have been countless decisions made for the welfare of farmers. The various demands of the farmers have been fulfilled," he said.

However, Chouhan came down heavily on the Congress for giving a political tinge to the violence. "I offer my condolences to the victims of Mandsaur incident. Rs. 1 crore will be given to the kin of the deceased and Rs. 5 lakh for those injured," the Chief Minister said, adding that the state government is ready to come out with a solution through communication. Earlier in the day, Chouhan also ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter. Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav earlier announced financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased farmers. Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has accused the Centre of being at war with the nation's farmers. Five were killed and several others were injured in the firing by security forces here earlier in the day, as farmers intensified their agitation demanding fair price and loan waiver. Internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed. The farmers in the central state are demanding remunerative prices for their produce and a loan waiver. They are also demanding that they should be given Rs 50 per litre of milk bought from them as they spend Rs 37 per litre. The killing of the farmers came hours after Mandsaur collector Swatantra Kumar Singh claimed all was well in the district and that the situation was under control. (ANI)