Mandsaur violence: MP CM order probe into firing on farmers

[India], June. 6 (ANI): With two farmers killed by security forces during a protest in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district today, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial enquiry into the matter.

The protesting farmers intensified their agitation earlier today, as they continued to demand fair prices and loan waiver. However, things got out of hand when security forces opened fire on the farmers, killing two and injuring three.

Meanwhile, internet services in Mandsaur, Ratlam and Ujjain remain suspended following the farmers' protests, and a curfew has also reportedly been imposed.

The Rashtriya Kisaan Mazdoor Sangh has called for a state-wide shutdown on Wednesday. The fresh protests come despite Chouhan's assertion yesterday that his government is taking all necessary steps to address the issues of the agitating farmers. (ANI)