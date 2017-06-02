Maneka Gandhi admitted in AIIMS after gall bladder ailment

[India] June 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi (AIIMS) after gall bladder ailment.

Maneka was earlier admitted to a hospital in Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh, but later was airlifted.

The Union Minister is said to have developed breathing problems after which she was admitted to the emergency ward.

Gandhi earlier in the day, was in her parliamentary constituency Pilibhit when she suffered severe stomach pain, following which she had to be admitted to a local government hospital.

Gandhi complained of stomach pain around 3 p.m. after which she was admitted to the emergency ward of the local government hospital in Pilibhit. (ANI)