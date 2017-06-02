Maneka Gandhi admitted to hospital, diagnosed with gallstones

[India], June 2 (ANI): Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi was on Friday admitted in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district hospital after facing difficulty in breathing.

However, the official said that she has been diagnosed with gallstones (gallbladder stones) and will be airlifted to Delhi for further treatment.

The minister, admitted in the emergency ward, is being attended by heart specialist.

Maneka had reached Pilibhit today morning.

She is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Pilibhit. (ANI)