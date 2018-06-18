Maneka Gandhi, Ahir launch book on prevention of crimes against children

[India], June 18 (ANI): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi and Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir on Monday jointly launched a handbook on ways to prevent crimes against children.

Titled "Legal Processes for the Police in Respect of Crime Against Children", the handbook was launched keeping in view the need for preventing child abuse and to ensure congruent capacity building of the police to deal with this growing menace.

Brought out by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, the handbook deals with the safety of children for which the police is also collaborating with the Ministry for Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)