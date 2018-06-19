Maneka Gandhi calls for rape probe kits in police stations

[India], June 19 (ANI): Amid the increasing number of sexual crimes against minors in the country, Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi called for Rape Investigation Kits to be placed in all police stations for immediate preliminary investigation.

Speaking at the launch of the "Handbook on legal processes for Police in respect of Crime against Children", Maneka said a number of measures are being taken to increase awareness among children.

"The issue has been taken up with HRD Ministry to print POCSO related laws on the front and back of all text books to increase awareness among children.We have also suggested that an e-box complaint system be installed for school children to come up against the issues of sexual harassment," she said.

Maneka also shed light on the short documentary "Komal", which aims at sensitizing children on "good and bad touch". She also informed that five new forensic laboratories are being established to cater to the investigation of an average 2,000 rape cases every year. Reiterating the centre's commitment to create a "nation free of violence against women and children," Maneka urged all stakeholders to unite in preventing and combating crimes against children. The handbook is a composite tool which will aid police personnel to chart a step-by-step procedure to be adopted in cases of crimes against children. Legislations and the latest rulings of Courts are also mentioned in the book. A team led by Dr. P.M. Nair of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has developed this comprehensive, user-friendly, process oriented document published by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in partnership with TISS. At the launch event, Maneka said the WCD Ministry will work closely with identified stakeholders to ensure that the Handbook is available in every police station, preferably in local languages. (ANI)