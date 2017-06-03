Maneka Gandhi to undergo gall bladder surgery in next few days, confirms son Varun

[India], June 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi (AIIMS) for a gall bladder-related ailment, is to undergo surgery in the next few days.

This was confirmed by her son and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi through his twitter handle.

"My mother was admitted to AIIMS last night, where she will undergo surgery in the next few days. I thank everyone for their blessings and prayers," he tweeted.

Maneka was earlier admitted to a hospital in Pilibhit of Uttar Pradesh, but was airlifted to Delhi later. The Union Minister is said to have developed breathing problems after which she was admitted to the emergency ward. Gandhi was on a visit to her parliamentary constituency Pilibhit when she suffered severe stomach pain, following which she had to be admitted to a local government hospital. Gandhi complained of stomach pain around 3 p.m. after which she was admitted to the emergency ward of the local government hospital in Pilibhit. (ANI)