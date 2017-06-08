Manesar gang-rape case: Gurugram Police arrests third accused

[India], June 8 (ANI): A joint team of Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh police has confirmed the arrest of the third accused in connection with the recent Manesar gang-rape case. The third accused was arrested on Thursday from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

Two other accused were arrested by Gurugram Police yesterday.

On Wednesday, one of the arrested informed the sarpanch of Bas Kusla village in Manesar about the crime and the people involved in it.

"Crime teams used every resource to get information and a very sustained investigation was carried out. This was made possible because of intelligence inputs. The one accused who is absconding has also been identified and will be apprehended soon," Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar told ANI on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, sketches of the three accused of gang raping a woman were released by the police. A 22-year-old woman was travelling to her parents' house in Khandsa village around midnight on May 29 with her infant daughter when she was gang-raped by the three men. The accused threw her nine-month-old daughter out of the auto rickshaw, leading to her death. The raped woman, who was not identified, told the police that the accused started molesting her as soon as she sat in the auto rickshaw. When the woman started shouting, the infant began crying. The three men threw the girl child out of the auto rickshaw and took turns to rape her. The woman filed her complaint a couple of days after the incident at the Manesar Police Station. (ANI)