Manesar gang-rape: Women activists question government inaction

[India], June 7 (ANI): Women activists on Wednesday criticized the Government of Haryana and the Centre for their inaction in the Manesar gang rape case.

Women activist Annie Raja said, "On one hand, the Modi Government is claiming that India is marching towards becoming a new India. Incident after incident are taking place. So far, the BJP Government has not taken any initiative. What is happening with the Nirbhaya Fund? Seems like the state and the Central Government do not have the will power to serve women."

Raja added, "This shows that how non serious is the BJP government. This is condemnable." Another women activist Shamina Shafiq said, "Nothing is being done as far as the safety of women is concerned. How low can humanity go and how insensitive can society be or the system be. My heart cries when I think about the woman and the child." "I really hope that sense prevails in this country as far as women safety and dignity is concerned. I hope that the sense prevails amongst the bureaucrats, the policemen and the politicians because they do not understand the plight of a woman when she is ripped off when her dignity is targeted. This is absolutely humiliating, disgusting and condemnable," she added. A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men who threw her nine-month old daughter on the road, killing the infant. The incident took place on May 29 as the raped victim was going to meet her parents following an argument with her husband. The woman yesterday filed a complaint of gang-rape and murder with the Manesar police station. (ANI)