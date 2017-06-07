Manesar gangrape: Two accused arrested, one absconding

[India] June 7 (ANI): The Gurugram police on Wednesday arrested two of the three accused in connection with the Manesar gangrape case while one is still absconding.

The information is confirmed by Haryana Assistant Commissioner of Police Manish Sehgal.

According to reports, one of the arrested accused has admitted to the crime to the sarpanch of Bas Kusla village in Manesar.

"The crime teams used every resource to get information and a very much sustained investigation was carried out. This has become possible because of the intelligence inputs. The one accused who is absconding has also been identified and will be apprehended soon," Gurugram Police Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar told ANI.

Sketches of the three men who allegedly gang-raped the woman were released by the police on Tuesday. It may be recalled that the woman's nine-month-old daughter was thrown out of the auto rickshaw, leading to her death last week. According to the 22-year-old woman, she was going to her parents' house in Khandsa village around midnight on 29 May with her daughter after having an argument with her husband. She boarded an auto rickshaw in which the three accused were already sitting. She told the police that the accused started molesting her as soon as she sat in the vehicle. When the woman started shouting, the infant began crying. The three men threw the girl child out of the auto rickshaw and took turns to rape her. The woman had filed a complaint of gang-rape and murder with the Manesar police station. (ANI)