Mangaluru Chalo rally: 300c workers arrested by K'taka police

[India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Karnataka police on Tuesday arrested more than 300 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to stop them from converging in Mangaluru.

The saffron party workers, who participated in the 'Mangaluru Chalo rally,' were detained by the police before the protest even began.

When the BJP supporters ignored the police order, number of preventive arrests were made and several vehicles were confiscated.

The Mangaluru bike rally was mired in a controversy with police across the state refusing to accord permission to it.

The Rally was being conducted to protest against the the killing of BJP and RSS workers in the Mangaluru region. The rally has been organised to protest the killing of Hindus in the Mangaluru region, according to the youth wing of the BJP. (ANI)