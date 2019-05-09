Mangaluru: Two sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student

[India], May 8 (ANI): A POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced two accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for sexually assaulting a student, in March 2015.

Based on testimonies and evidence, the accused were sentenced under section 376(D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused were sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 was also imposed of which Rs 18,000 is to be paid to the survivor.

In case of nonpayment of fine, the accused will have to further serve six months in prison. During the 2015 incident, the accused - Sachin, a labourer and Mathew, an autorickshaw driver had forcibly accosted the survivor on the pretext of dropping her home and later took her to a distant 'hillock' and assaulted her. The survivor narrated the ordeal to her mother, who filed a complaint at the Belthangady police station. The accused were arrested in past during investigation of the case. (ANI)