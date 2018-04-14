Manika Batra appreciative of Indian support at CWG

[Australia], Apr. 14 (ANI): Manika Batra, who became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal in the Table Tennis singles event, conveyed her gratitude to her parents, coach and all the people who supported the Indian contingent at the 2018 Gold Goast Commonwealth Games.

"I am very happy that I won a gold medal for India, and I am waiting to come back and meet my family, my coach Sandeeep sir and all the Indians who supported me, thank you so much," she told ANI.

The 22-year-old dominated throughout as she beat Singapore's Meingyu Yu 11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7 in the women's singles final in straight games.

This was Batra's third medal at the Gold Coast CWG. She also went on to win silver alongside Mouma Das in women's doubles on Friday. Meanwhile, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty defeated Singaporean players Yew En Koen Pang and Shao Feng Ethan Poh 11-5, 11-6, 12-10 to win the bronze medal in men's doubles. At present, India's medal tally reads 25 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze. India currently ranks third in the medal tally with 59 medals. Australia and England are leading with 187 and 124 medals respectively. (ANI)