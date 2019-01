[India], Jan 26 (ANI): An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded near Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) complex in Lamphelpat area of Imphal West district.

No causalities have been reported so far.

The blast took place at around 1 pm.

According to reports, the intensity of the blast was low.

It is suspected that the IED was planted between the piles of bricks, which were placed in front of the BRTF Complex wall. (ANI)