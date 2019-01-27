Manipur: 4.2 magnitude quake stikes Senapati

[India] Jan 27: An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck off Senapati district in Manipur on Sunday. No immediate damage or casualties have been reported so far.

The quake at around 10:19 am hit at the depth of 50 Km in Senapati, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is the third earthquake in Manipur in last three days.

On 25 January, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Chandel district of the state. Three hours later, another earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Churachandpur. (ANI)