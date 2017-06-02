Manipur badly hit by continuous heavy rainfall

[India], June 2 (ANI): Life in Manipur has been badly affected since the last couple of days as heavy rains continued to lash the state.

The flood-like situation in many parts of the state has caused a serious situation. Both the hills and valley have been badly affected by incessant rains over the past three-four days.

Sources said all major rivers reached the danger level. With the Imphal river flowing above the danger level, it could trigger flood any time.

Spill over left over by incessant rains and river and lake breaches have inundated several residential areas at Bangoon and Uchiwa Villages and major arterial roads across the state, reports said.

A few states in Northeast including Manipur are now almost submerged due continuous heavy rains. The officials of the department along with volunteers of local clubs took up flood prevention measures. Bamboo mats, cement bags and bamboo were distributed in the areas. Heavy rains also left many parts of Thoubal district a flood-like situation. Low lying areas of other districts like Chandel, Noney and Tamenglong are now submerged due to strong winds accompanied by heavy showers, reports said. Several houses and fish farms were also partially submerged and overflowed causing loss valuing several crore of property like fishes, paddies, due to the flash flood caused due to the breaches of River banks. The cyclonic storm Mora reached Northeast on May 30. The storm reached neighbouring Mizoram on Tuesday after it battered Bangladesh's Chittagong killing six persons. Due to the cyclonic storm, many parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have been receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. (ANI)