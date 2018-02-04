Manipur boy built robot using discarded materials

[India], Feb 4 (ANI): A class VI student of Mega Manipur School, Yaralpat has made a robot using discarded electronic items, syringes and mobile phone parts.

Abhinandan Das (11), a resident of Thingnam Leikai, Imphal West, told ANI, "I was inspired to make the robot after watching a similar thing on a television programme."

The robot has been named Meganand-18

"The Robot is being named as Meganand - 18, the literal meaning of Meganand- 18 is 'Mega' for Mega Manipur School and 'Anand' for Abhinandan and 18 signifies 2018," he explained.

It took him almost 15 to 20 days to construct the robot without taking any professional help for the same. The boy claimed that the robot can even hold a glass of water. "The robot is prepared with discarded materials such as syringes, Horlicks bottles, electronic items, mobile phone parts, LED lamp and others," he said. The machine has been created using a hydraulic system by IV pipes for the movement of his arms.(ANI)