Manipur CM announces economic package of Rs. 202 crore for Senapati district

[India], May 23 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced an economic package of Rs. 202 crore for Senapati district to take up different developmental works in the district.

Speaking as the chief guest at the reception cum inaugural function of Barak Spring Festival, 2017 at Senapati District headquarters yesterday, the Chief Minister said that mending of potholes on Mao-Imphal section of NH-2 had been included in the 100 days programme of the new State Government.

Much to the delight of the mammoth crowd gathered at the function venue, Singh also announced that the state government would join hands with the local organising committee in celebrating the Barak Spring Festival at the State level in line with Manipur Sangai Festival and Shirui Lily Festival from next year.

Stating that the state government would bear all the expenses of the festival from next year, the Chief Minister also announced that the government would provide Rs. 50 lakh to the organising committee for this year's celebration.

He further said that the State Government is also willing to organise similar state level tourism festivals in other districts as well.

The Chief Minister conveyed that the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) had been entrusted to revamp the Mao-Imphal section of NH-2 at an estimated cost of Rs. 301 crore.

Likewise, the government had earmarked Rs 64 crore to develop Tadubi-Tolloi road, which connects Senapati and Ukhrul districts, he added.

Singh further announced that apart from taking up a mega project to provide tap water to all the households of the district, necessary tourism infrastructure would be developed at Dzuko.

Stating that a women's market would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 10 crore in Senapati as well in other hill district headquarters soon, the Chief Minister urged the people of the district and different organisations to identify a suitable place for the project so that construction works can be started as soon as possible.

In recognition of the immense talent of Super Fight League champion Kario Isaac, the Chief Minister announced to give a job of Sub-Inspector to the mix martial arts player of the district in the Manipur Police Department.

In his speech, the Chief Minister also lauded the people of Senapati especially Naga People's Organisation (NPO) for taking the onus of protecting Barak river by educating the masses through Barak Spring Festival.

While expressing his deepest condolences to the death of Neli Chakho and Dikho Loshou in an unfortunate incident that occurred on May 6, 2010, the Chief Minister urged the people of the State to forget and forgive the past mistakes and live together harmoniously.

In his speech, the Chief Minister also mentioned about projects like establishment of IIIT at Mayangkhang, electrification of interior villages, installation of high mast lights at Senapati district headquarters, construction of a hall for an art and culture association of Maram tribe and construction of IBs at different areas etc.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Y. Joykumar observed that the State would prosper and march forward if the people live together harmoniously with better understanding.

He said that the Barak Spring Festival not only sensitises the people to protect Barak river but also showcases the rare folklores of the district.

During his speech, he also shared his memories of his past association with Senapti when he was the SP of the district.

PHED and Printing and Stationery Minister L. Dikho, who was the chief celebrant of the function, while speaking at the function said that the Barak river originates from the district, as such it is the responsibility of the people of the district to effect necessary steps to sustain the natural state of the river.

He also requested the Chief Minister to take up mega water supply and sewerage projects in the district.

Tribal Affairs and Hills and Fishery Minister N. Kayisii, who attended the function as the chief host, said that Barak river passes through different villages of the five Naga tribes of the district viz. Poumai, Mao, Maram, Zeliangrong and Thangal before it flows down to the valley and hill areas of other districts of the State.

As such, the Naga People's Organisation, a conglomerate body of these Naga tribes had taken the initiative to launch a campaign to protect the river through Barak Spring Festival, he added.

Earlier, on their arrival at the district headquarters, the Chief Minister and his entourage were accorded a warm welcome by a large number of people led by ADC Chairman and members, frontal organisations and tribe Hoho leaders and District Level Officers.

Various cultural items were also presented at the function.

After the inauguration function, the Chief Minister and his team visited various stalls opened at the festival venue and had a look of the traditional houses of the five Naga tribes of the district.

Parliamentary Secretaries L. Sushindro, Kashim Vashum, Awangbou Newmai, H. Dingo, N. Indrajit, S Subhashchandra, MLAs Ngamthang Haokip, S Bira and D Thaisii, former ministers and MLAs, ADC Chairman and members, top civil and police officers and NPO president Kamba Moses and Tribe Hoho presidents also attended the function. (ANI)