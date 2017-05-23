Manipur CM announces Rs. 202 crore development package for Senapati district

[India], May 23 (ANI): Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has announced an economic and development package of Rs.202 crores for Manipur's Senapati district.

Addressing the inaugural function of Barak Spring Festival, 2017 at Senapati District headquarters today, Singh said that the mending of potholes on the Mao-Imphal section of National Highway-2 had been included in the 100 days programme of his government.

Singh also announced that the state government would join hands with the local organising committee in celebrating the Barak Spring Festival at the state level in line with the Manipur Sangai Festival and Shirui Lily Festival from next year.

Stating that the state government would bear all expenses of the festival from next year, Singh announced that the government would provide Rs.50 lakh to the organising committee for this year's celebration.

He further said that the state government is also willing to organise similar state level tourism festivals in other districts as well.

The Manipur Chief Minister conveyed that the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) had been entrusted to revamp the Mao-Imphal section of NH-2 at an estimated cost of Rs.301 crore.

"Likewise, the government had earmarked Rs. 64 crore to develop Tadubi-Tolloi road, which connects Senapati and Ukhrul districts", he added.

Singh further announced that apart from taking up a mega project to provide tap water to all the households of the district, necessary tourism infrastructure would be developed at Dzuko.

Stating that a women's market would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore in Senapati as well like in other hill district headquarters soon, the Chief Minister urged the people of the district and different organisations to identify a suitable place for the project so that construction works can be started as soon as possible.

In recognition of the immense talent of Super Fight League champion Kario Isaac, the Chief Minister announced to give a job of sub-inspector to the mix martial arts player of the district in the Manipur Police Department.

In his speech, the Chief Minister also lauded the people of Senapati, especially Naga People's Organisation (NPO) for taking the onus of protecting Barak river by educating the masses through Barak Spring Festival.

While expressing his deepest condolences to the death of Neli Chakho and Dikho Loshou in an unfortunate incident that occurred on May 6, 2010, the Chief Minister urged the people of the State to forget and forgive the past mistakes and live together harmoniously.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Y. Joykumar observed that the State would prosper and march forward if the people live together harmoniously with better understanding.

He said that the Barak Spring Festival not only sensitise the people to protect Barak river but also showcase the rare folklores of the district.

Parliamentary Secretaries Shri L. Sushindro, Shri Kashim Vashum, Awangbou Newmai, H. Dingo, N. Indrajit, S Subhashchandra, MLAs Ngamthang Haokip, S Bira and D Thaisii, former Ministers and MLAs, ADC Chairman and members, top civil and police officers and NPO president Kamba Moses and Tribe Hoho presidents also attended the function. (ANI)