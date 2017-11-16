Manipur CM announces Rs 325 cr infra package for two districts

[India], Nov. 16 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday announced Rs 325 crore-package for various infrastructure projects in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

The present government is committed to bring inclusive and harmonious development in the state, Biren said while addressing a public gathering at Tamenglong Public Ground during his one day maiden visit.

He also inaugurated a 50-bedded hospital apart from laying foundation stones for multiple development projects.

Important among them was the foundation stone for a water supply scheme to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 40 crore. Foundation stones for 5000 MT Food Corporation of India Godown, transit accommodation for doctors and teachers and Rani Gaidinliu Women's Market were also laid. He further said a total of 1,068 houses would be constructed to provide affordable housing to the poor people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural in Tamenglong district. With an objective to have better road connectivity in the district, he said a total of 411 km of road would be constructed at the cost of Rs. 10.7 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in the district. A bank and a DTO office will also be opened in Tamenglong district, he added. The Chief Minister was accompanied by cabinet ministers, parliamentary secretaries, MLAs and other government officials during the visit.(ANI)