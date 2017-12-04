Manipur CM bats for 'people-centric' governance

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said people-centric, responsive and responsible governance was the hallmark of the new dispensation.

This was stated by him at the launch ceremony of "Chief Minister-gi Shotharabasingi Tengbang" (CMST) and the observance of the International Day for Persons with Disability held at the Indoor Stadium in Imphal.

Speaking at the function, the chief minister said that the new BJP-led government was committed to deliver human service to the people of the state and there was no such religion which was higher or above humanity or human service.

He further noted that the government was committed to work for the welfare of the people and would work with the aspirations of the people to deliver good governance and development in the state.

The chief minister stated the new government was trying to reduce the hill-valley gap to bring emotional integration in the state.

It is easy to break the state or region into pieces with few words or agitation, but difficult to integrate and unite the people, he added.

The chief minister appreciated the decision taken by the civil societies that stated they would work together with the government to solve any issues plaguing the state.

Stating that the idea of disintegration was a past perspective, the chief minister urged the people of the state to support the present government to bring integration in Manipur.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that persons with disabilities encounter many disadvantages in the society and that they are often subjected to stigma and discrimination and have limited access to proper healthcare services, quality education, face fewer economic opportunities and are generally excluded from social processes.

He stressed that "Chief Minister-gi Shotharabasingi Tengbang" was reflective of the firm commitment of this government to empower the persons with disabilities and the marginalised.

Such schemes would facilitate their vital and meaningful participation in contributing towards the creation of socio-economic wealth and overall welfare of the state, he added.

Mentioning about those parents who are living in the old-age homes, the chief minister said that a certain amount as maintenance fund would be deducted from the government employee who discriminated, gave ill-treatment to their parents and didn't allow their parents to live at their homes.

He assured that the government was planning to introduce new schemes/initiatives for the children living in orphan homes soon.

The chief minister appealed the officials of the Social Welfare Department to work towards rendering human service and give priority to the persons with disability and old-age people.

The "CM gi Sotharabasingi Tengbang" scheme has been designed with five sub-schemes.

The scheme includes care-giver allowances/maintenance grant to persons with disability having a disability of 80 per cent or more with would be provided with Rs 1,500 per month.

The beneficiaries will also be covered under "Swavlamban Health Insurance Scheme for PWD", where the state government will provide the mandatory beneficiary contribution of Rs 366 per annum, which will provide a health insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh to four members of a family and OPD charges.

The persons with disabilities in the age group of 19-59 years who can work will be provided with soft loans to take up economically viable employment opportunities and self-employment through the Manipur Society for Skill Development (MSSD).

CM gi Sotharabasinggi Tengbang includes a scholarship scheme to students with disabilities.

The rate of scholarships are - Rs 3,000 per annum for Class I-V, Rs 4,000 per annum for Class VI-VIII, Rs 6,000 per annum for Class IX-XII, Rs 8,000 per annum for graduate and above.

Under the scheme, a free travel and concession to persons with disabilities are being given to them for free travelling in public transport under the Manipur State Transport (MST).

The scheme also included a maintenance grant for homeless older persons with monetary support of Rs 1,000 per month to the older persons in the age group of 60 years and above, who have been left homeless or sheltered in old age homes recognised by the department.

On the occasion, the dignitaries handed over the monetary allowances, scholarships, free travel card and maintenance grant to various beneficiaries under the scheme.

Around 900 beneficiaries will be provided care-giver allowance, 140 beneficiaries will get student scholarships, 286 beneficiaries will get maintenance grant, 700 beneficiaries will get free travel card and five beneficiaries will be given soft loans. (ANI)