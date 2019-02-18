Manipur CM hands over rescued human trafficking victims to Nepal

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has handed over 179 Nepalese citizens including 147 women, rescued by the state police, to officials of that country.

They were handed over to a Nepalase team led by Counsellor Prakash Adhikari at an official event held in Khuman Lampak in Imphal on Sunday, officials said.

After a letter from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on February 14, the state Home Department issued an order on February 16 to pave way for their deportation/repatriation to Nepal.

All of Nepalese citizens were rescued from different hotels of Imphal, Moreh and other places earlier this month. They have been staying in eight different centres run by some NGOs. The officials said the Chief Minister formally handed over all the rescued people to the Nepalese team. They were taken in eight buses and escorted up to Panitanki - Kakarbhitta border by officials of the State Social Welfare Department and police. This was the biggest such rescue operation in the region. Officials believe that the women were to be trafficked to different cities of South Asian and Middle-East countries through Myanmar. (ANI)