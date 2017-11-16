Manipur CM reaches out to families of three sepoys killed in mishap

[India], November 16 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday met the bereaved families of three personnel of the 5th Manipur Rifles killed in a road mishap near Keikou, Tamenglong district.

The ill-fated incident took place yesterday when the vehicle carrying the personnel plunged into a gorge along Imphal-Tamenglong road near Keikou, which is about 30 kms from Tamenglong district headquarter.

The deceased have been identified as one Havildar Somorjit, riflemen Dominic and Riflemen Kh. Bungo Singh.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)