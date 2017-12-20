Manipur CM reaffirms development of second gateway to ASEAN countries

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh accompanied by his Cabinet ministers visited Behiang, a border village near Manipur-Myanmar international border at Churachandpur district.

He said the Churachandpur-Behiang road via Singhat would be developed as the second corridor of the state to South East Asian Nations in the light of implementation of Government of India's Act East Policy.

Singh was yesterday speaking at the Zou Gal Centenary Commemoration, 2017 function held at the Behiang village in Churachandpur district. It was Biren's maiden visit to the remote village located along the Indo-Myanmar border, which is around 135 km away from Imphal.

The chief minister said "the government is planning to set up a trade centre at Behiang in order to boost border trade like that in Moreh. For this, there is a need to improve road connectivity", he said while adding that he had "requested the Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to upgrade Singhat-Behiang section of Churachandpur-Behiang road to a National Highway."

The chief minister further said "he and his cabinet ministers would visit Behiang regularly to look into the developmental needs of the village and adjoining areas."

Lauding the villagers for protecting a historical site associated with Maharaja Chandrakirti, the chief minister assured them to do 'something special' as a gift for the village for keeping the remembrance and history of the late king alive at the village.

Biren also promised to upgrade Primary Health Centre (PHC), Singhat to the status of a Community Health Centre (CHC). He also urged the villagers to extend their support of the Behiang Police Station, for which the foundation stone was laid by him earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, Biren also laid the foundation stone for the Maharaja Chandrakirti Memorial Park at the village located near Behiang. This site is protected under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976. Meanwhile, he also inaugurated Zou Gal Memorial Cemetery and staff quarters of PHC, Behiang.

Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (MANIREDA) Chairman and Singhat AC MLA Ginsuanhau and Chandel ADC Chairman Sesei Zou were the functional president and guest of honour for the function respectively.

Health Minister Minister L Jayantakumar, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, MLAs and top civil and police officials accompanied the chief minister during the visit. (ANI)