Manipur CM slams AI for 'mismanagement'

[India], Jan. 20 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday condemned Air India for the mismanagement at Guwahati airport after AI 889 Delhi to Guwahati flight suffered a bird hit on at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Total 160 passengers were on-board the flight when the incident took place.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and said, "God is gracious enough our AI flight was hit by a flying bird and airplane landed safely in Guwahati today. The impact is so powerful that it could make a hole. It occurred when it descended and the wheel got unfolded. Thank God! Staying at Guwahati along with around 160 passengers".

Singh further said, "Air India management in the Guwahati airport is so poor and ineffective. Till now many passengers are inside the airport without food and accommodation. Only three AI staff seen there. Extra flight not possible until tomorrow afternoon as per AI authority". (ANI)