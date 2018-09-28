Manipur fake encounters: SC reserves order on recusal of judges

[India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday reserved the order on pleas by former and serving Army officers seeking recusal of the Bench from hearing the alleged fake encounter cases in Manipur.

The petition for recusal was heard by the same Bench comprising Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit.

The plea was filed after the Bench called security forces "murderers" of common people in the state.

A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe into as many as 1,528 cases of alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur is being heard by the Supreme Court.

On July 14, 2017 the court constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and ordered to register FIRs in the matter. A PIL filed before the top court had alleged that more than 1,500 fake encounters took place in Manipur. The petition had sought a detailed probe by the SIT in the matter, which took place in Manipur from 2000 to 2012 by security forces and police. (ANI)