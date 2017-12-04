Manipur gets its first LED village

[India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Kakmayai village of Manipur's Thoubal district has become the first village of the state to be illuminated with new technology of light-emitting diode (LED) lamps.

Mangal Rural, an NGO, while endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign of lightening the rural area, provided LED bulbs as replacement of conventional lights in the village.

The villagers are being provided two LED bulbs, free of cost and the remaining with minimum cost as replacement for conventional lights. LED TVs are also being provided with easy installments as replacement.

The village comprises of 121 households, as of today 90 per cent houses have LED bulbs and LED TVs. The NGO aims to replace all the incandescent bulbs with the LED ones. The objective of the scheme is to replace the existing incandescent bulbs with LED lights and the existing high power consuming street lights with LED versions. (ANI)