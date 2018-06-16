Manipur Governor donates a day's salary for flood victims

[India], June 16 (ANI): Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has announced that she has donated a day's salary to the Governor Relief Fund to help flood victims.

The governor said Raj Bhavan staff also donated a day's salary to the relief fund.

She also made an appeal to the people to help the flood affected people.

"I appeal to the people of the state who can afford whatever they can to donate and contribute items to help flood affected people who are in need," said Heptulla.

"Most people in flood-stricken areas have been suffering a lot and there is the possibility of an outbreak of disease even after the flood situation improves," Heptulla to ANI.

On weightlifter Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu and the doping cases that have been filed against her, Heptulla said. "A proper enquiry should be done." She said she will personally talk to the Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to look into the case and arrive at a solution. (ANI)