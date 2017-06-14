Manipur Governor Heptulla visits Asia's largest women's market

[India], June 14 (ANI): Dr. Najma A. Heptulla visited Asia's largest women's market in Imphal for the first time since she became the Governor of Manipur and listed the grievances of the women vendors.

Speaking to the media persons during her visit, Heptulla expressed her happiness at meeting women at the Ima Keithel.

"The Ima Keithel is the world biggest market owned by women and we should take care of it," Heptulla said.

She further assured of bringing the problems to the cognizance of the state government, the Chief Minister and the Central Government for the repair of the damaged building and the development of the market.

"The inconvenience faced by the women vendors will also be notified to the State and Central Governments," she further added. The Governor first went to the temporary Ima Keithel behind the Johnstone Higher Secondary School and interacted with the women. Later, she visited main Khwairamband Keithel and spent time with the vendor ladies. Heptulla also paid floral tribute to Keithel Lairembi and Ima Leimarel Sidabi located in the Khwairamband Keithel building. The women also presented clothes, jewellery and other items to the Governor. (ANI)