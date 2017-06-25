Manipur Govt. re-introduces inter district and city bus services

[India], June 25 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Sunday flagged off the Manipur State Transport (MST) bus services, besides commissioning the Inter-State Bus Terminus complex at Khuman Lampak in Imphal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led coalition government in Manipur today reintroduced government public transport systems by utilising ten buses for the fourteen different routes in the state capital and districts.

The main function of the launching ceremony was organised by the State Transport Department at ISBT complex, Deulahland, from where the Chief Minister also flagged off a bus of the city bus service.

N. Biren Singh attended the function as the chief guest and Parliamentary Secretary (Transport) Khashim Vashum as the functional president.

Speaking at the occasion, Biren expressed confidence that the newly revived public transport system would be successful.

He also expressed happiness over the launching of the service on the eve of Eid and on the occasion of the Rath Jatra festival.

Stating that inter-district bus services for the remaining districts would also be launched soon, the chief minister said the state government would procure the required number of buses at the earliest.

Observing that connectivity is a must to restore emotional integration, Chief Minister Singh urged the people to treat the MST as their own property.

He further opined that transparency would bring trust, and trust would further build up unity among people of different communities.

Works Minister Th. Biswajit, CAF and PD Minister Karam Shyam, MAHUD Minister Th. Shyamkumar, Tribal and Hill Areas Development Minister N. Kayisii, IFCD Minister Letpao Haokip and Education Minister Th. Radheshyam also attended the function as presidium members.

Parliamentary Secretaries, Advisor to CM Rajat Sethi, Transport Commissioner M. Lakhsmikumar and other top ranking police and civil officials were also present at the occasion.

Th. Biswajit while speaking at the occasion said that the Centre is ready to sanction additional funds under PMGSY to develop the roads of every nook and corner of the state.

As the Transport Department had launched public transport system, Works Department would also put in all possible efforts to keep the roads in tip-top condition for the convenience of the public.

He also lauded Chief Minister Biren for initiating the idea of Government's 100-days programme. The Minister said that the programme had motivated the Ministers and officials to deliver progress within a stipulated time.

It may be mentioned that in the first phase, MST will operate city bus service in two routes, both originating from ISBT, Deulahland. The transport agency would also initially have Imphal-Noney, Imphal-Moreh, Imphal-Kakching, Imphal-Yairipok, Imphal-Moirang and Imphal-Pherzawl inter-district bus services.

The proposed fleet size of the agency is around 150 buses to be achieved in three phases. Initially, purchase of five buses has been approved by the Government.

In the first phase, the fleet size will be of 15 buses, including ten semi-low floor buses. (ANI)