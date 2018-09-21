Manipur hosts state-level Funaba tournament

[Manipur] Sept 21 (ANI): In an attempt to promote and preserve the Manipuri traditional martial arts form 'Funaba', the state has organised its first state-level Funaba championship 2018 under the initiative of the World Funaba Federation (WFF).

Manipur is known for its various traditional martial arts forms like Thang Tha, the art of the sword and spear and Thangkairol, the art of sword fighting.

WFF president Ranveer Singh Laishram said, "The Martial Arts which originated from Manipur have spread across 45 countries in the world. The uniqueness of this art is that it is played in a very smooth manner with proper techniques and well-maintained discipline."

Thousands of young martial arts enthusiasts gathered at Khumam Lampak Indoor Sports stadium to witness the state-level championship while around 167 participants from across the state took part. The players appreciated the initiative and hoped that it would help build their future in the sport. "This is a great opportunity for players like us. In this martial art both hands and legs are used. I have played earlier too but participating here is great," said R.K.Gunadhwaja, martial art player. During the championship, players were seen performing techniques such as self-defense and sword fighting under the guidance of highly qualified coaches. Chief Minister N.Biren Singh, who presided over the championship, urged various sports associations of the state to work collectively and enhance the performance of their respective sports disciplines. During the event, Arjuna Awardee in Wushu, M. Bimoljit Singh, Wushu player Y. Sapana and Archery player Paonam Lily Chanu were conferred with cash rewards. (ANI)