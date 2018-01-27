Manipur marks R-Day despite militants' call for boycott

[India], Jan. 26 (ANI): The 69th Republic Day was celebrated with pomp and gaiety here on Friday despite the militants' call for the boycott of the celebrations.

Amidst tight security, Governor of Manipur Dr Najma Heptulla unfurled the national flag at the Kangla Fort.

Heptulla also inspected the guard of honour accorded by a contingent of 8th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) and took the salute from 65 march past contingents headed by parade Commander Achin Haokip, Senior SP.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who was also present here, conveyed warm greetings to the people of the state on the occasion. (ANI)