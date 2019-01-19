Manipur: N Biren Singh launches 'School Fagat-Hansi' mission

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched 'School Fagat-Hansi' mission, an initiative under the Government's popular 'Go to Village' mission, at a function held at Yumnam Huidrom Government High School in Imphal West District on Friday.

The scheme has been introduced with an ambitious objective to give renewed thrust towards the improvement of government schools both in terms of physical and manpower infrastructure. All the government schools in 60 Assembly Constituencies of the state will be developed as model schools in the first phase under the mission. All these schools would be run and developed in a uniform pattern.

Speaking at the occasion, N Biren Singh said: "The 'Go to Hill' and the 'Go to Village' missions have been successful in connecting people with the government. Now, the government intends to put special focus on the development of government schools because the economic condition of the common people is not improving."

Expressing hope that the new mission would garner the trust of the people towards government schools, the Chief Minister said: "All the model schools would have classes from pre-nursery to Class 10 and no teacher would be transferred from these model schools for at least three years in order to maintain stability in teaching manpower."

Observing that involvement of local people, educationists, local club members and Meira Paibee leaders in the scheme is of immense necessity, the Chief Minister urged all concerned to extend cooperation in making the mission a success.

In addition to the existing School Management Committees, selected schools under the mission would be managed by re-defined Managing Committees headed by circle MLAs concerned, N Biren said.

Last year, state government announced incentive awards for meritorious students of government schools, who secure positions in Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOSEM) and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM). For this purpose, Rs. 50 lakhs had been sanctioned by the State Planning Department for early distribution of cash prizes to students.

The Chief Minister said that in addition to providing free education under Right to Education (RTE), the state government has recently launched a scheme known as 'Lairik Tamhansi - No Child Left Behind' in which school dropouts are readmitted in government schools. (ANI)