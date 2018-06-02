Manipur: Peace rally organised ahead of Centre-Naga political talks

[Manipur], June 2 (ANI): Ahead of the Centre-Naga talks, Tangkhul Civil Society organized a peace rally at Manipur's Ukhrul district on Saturday.

Thousands participated in the rally despite the torrential rain.

The rally started from Dungrei Junction and Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) Ground and converged at the Mini Secretariat Complex.

Speaking at the rally, United Naga Council (UNC) president Gaidon Kamei said, "Through this platform, on behalf of the Naga people of South Nagalim, (we) would like to invite the attention of the honourable Prime Minister of India to expedite the peace process and settle the agreement at the earliest. Further delay might invite more problems. It is a sentimental issue for the Naga people."

In this regard, the participants of the rally also submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Ukhrul district. "Any political agencies or state machinery jeopardizing the peace process must be condemned as common enemy of Nagalim and India," read the memorandum. The memorandum observed the "sanctity of the ceasefire ground rules should be maintained in Nagalim". Lastly, it notified that the integrity of India will be down to the strength of a shoestring if the opinion of the Nagas goes unheeded. The memorandum was duly signed by the President of the various Tangkhul Naga apex bodies. (ANI)