Manipur student arrest: Delhi HC asks investigating officer to submit case file

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday asked Investigating officer probing the case of Veewon Thokchom, a student activist from Manipur who was arrested and charged with sedition for a Facebook post critical of the citizenship amendment bill, to present the file of the case by later today.

The direction from judicature came after Thokchom challenged his arrest.

Veewon, who was the Former president of Manipur Students Association Delhi, was arrested by the police on Saturday and was later produced in the special cell in Saket Court. He was given three days transit remand. (ANI)