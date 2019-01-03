Manipur student to get National Bravery Award

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): A 15-year-old class IXth student from a remote village of the district has been selected by the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) for receiving National Bravery Award.

He will be receiving the award from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23, 2019.

Wahengbam Lamnganba Singh is the youngest son of two siblings of Wahengbam Geet and Wahengbam Ongbi Romita.

The family resides in the IB Road area of Kumbi area of the district.

Wahengbam Lamnganba had saved his two and half year's old cousin brother from drowning in a pond, on May 16th of this year.

He is presently studying in a private school in the village and had recently appeared for his 9th standard final examination. Lamnganba Singh, along with other awardees will be decorated with medals and memento by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special ceremony in Delhi. Seven cases were recommended for the award from Manipur; two from Moirang, two from Kumbi, one from Kakching, one from Phoubakchao and one from Sekmai. The National Bravery Awards are given under the aegis of the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) every Republic Day. These awards are broadly classified into five categories, including the Bharat Award, Sanjay Chopra Award, Geeta Chopra Award, Bapu Gaidhani Award and the General National Bravery Awards. The members of the ICWW selected the names of children after detailed discussion and careful scrutiny of the cases. (ANI)