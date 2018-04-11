Manipur: Training programme for elected women reps of PRIs

[India], April 11 (ANI): The National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, under the aegis of the National Commission for Women, has launched a capacity building programme for elected women representatives in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of Manipur.

The commission has taken up this project on a pilot basis in few states and has recently completed the programme in three districts of Jharkhand.

The project will cover Imphal East, Imphal Bishnupur and Thoubal. The capacity building programme will cover all the Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) from the two tiers of PRIs of the four districts.

The basic content of the training will include topics like women and law, negotiating and advocacy skills, rural development schemes and programmes, initiation and implementation of gram panchayat development plans and more. It is to be noted that after the successful completion of the training, Manipur will be the first in India to have trained all EWRs in PRIs. (ANI)