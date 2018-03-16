Manipuri industrialist makes it big with plastics

[India] Mar 16 (ANI): Keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Start Up India' mission, an entrepreneur from Manipur made it big in the business of plastic.

Manipur's very own industrialist Kshetrimayum Ibochou Singh has also made a name for himself among the niche lot.

With the introduction of privatization in work sectors, many enthusiastic entrepreneurs from across the country have now shifted their base from public enterprise to private firms.

Many people including youth from the northeast region are exploring opportunities in business and management development by venturing into various sectors, framing success stories and inspiring the younger generation.

Realizing the lack of production of plastic materials in Manipur, Kshetrimayum Ibochou Singh started his dream venture in 1993 with a meager investment of Rs 35,000 under the brand name 'KHIS'. The venture initially started producing plastic mugs with machinery facilities provided by the Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) at a lower rent. "Even after attending the training, I was still clueless about which business will be the best. Then it clicked on my mind about plastic products being used as daily products and in Manipur, the production was lacking behind the consumers' demands. That's how I got the idea and set up my own plastic manufacturing unit," said Proprietor, KSHIS Plastic industry, Kshetrimayum Ibochou Singh. His dream venture unit KSHIS Plastic Industry came into reality after attending training on Entrepreneurial Motivational Campaigned, a motivational program for educated and enthusiastic youths of the state, which was conducted by the North Eastern Industrial Consultants Ltd. (NECON) in Imphal in the year 1992. In view of fulfilling the needs of high demands of the public, Ibochou procured the machinery with an investment of Rs 1,92,000 and since then, the plastic production is on high demands with an annual turnover of Rs 2 crores. "At the moment, we are targeting mainly the local markets and responses from our consumers are good enough since we assured our customers of 100% guarantee return of products on grounds of defect or unsatisfied with our products. We ensure that our products are valuable to our customer and the market," added Singh. Over the years, similar ventures in the plastic industry followed suit. Located at the Takyel Industrial Estate, in the city, KSHIS produces various plastic products including plastic water bottles, bottle caps, packaging plastic and plastic carry bags to name a few. The venture also enhances the socio-economic condition of the state and creates workspace for budding entrepreneurs to learn and implement it. After the growth of his industrial unit, Ibochou upgraded his unit from Micro to Small Scale Industrial Unit in the year 2006 by installing more machineries and human resources. "I am happy working here and learn something from here. Around 40 of us are working here and we work on products like plastic bottles, bottle caps and carry bags," said a staff, Ranibala.(ANI)