Manipuri NGO distributes luxury branded jackets to needy

[India], Feb 9 (ANI): In an act of sharing love and joy, 'Ropiang Foundation Trust', a newly-formed charitable organization in Manipur had recently distributed free luxury branded jackets to the neediest section of the society in Churachandpur district.

Terming such deed as the first of its kind in the district, Ropiang Foundation Trust District Consultant and Chairman Thangchinkhup Guite, said, "It is probably the first time in the history that the neediest section of the society have availed the branded luxury jackets which even upper middle class persons rarely purchase."

Churachandpur district's Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia officiated the distribution program in presence of the Chairman, Secretary and other office-bearers of the Foundation. The distribution was held in collaboration with Clothes Box Foundation, who supplied the jackets. Addressing the event, Poonia appreciated the Foundation for their works and urged them to continue such activities in future. The beneficiaries were chosen on the basis of their income (less than Rs 50,000 per annum) and other criteria; the recipients were consists of orphans, abandoned children, physically handicapped persons, dwellers of village interiors and daily wagers. The Ropiang Foundation Trust was constituted with an aim to undertake various educational, healthcare, environmental, art and cultural and rural development initiatives. Earlier this year, the foundation had also organized a highly successful 'Literary-cum-Civil Service Workshop' in collaboration with the Churachandpur District Administration. During the workshop, a MoU was signed with the ICICI Foundation, where 15 locals from the Churachandpur district were selected to undergo free electric and motor repair skills training at the ICICI Academy of Skills in Jaipur. The training courses are slated to begin from 9th February, 2018. (ANI)