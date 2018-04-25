Manipur's Shirui Lily festival aims to promote a green environment

[India], 25 Apr (ANI): Manipur's much-awaited five-day Shirui Lily State Festival, commenced yesterday in the Ukhrul district headquarters.

The festival will continue till 28th of April 2018.

The festival, organized by the State Tourism Department, aims to spread awareness and conserve the endangered state flower 'Shirui Lily', while also promote the hill district as a potential tourist destination.

Speaking at the inaugural function as the chief guest, state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said, "There would be unity among us when we have cultural, emotional and traditional attachments."

"It is indeed a pride for the Government to organize Shirui Lily Festival in such a grand manner and we need to join hands to protect and preserve our indigenous endangered Shirui Lily," he added. During the Green Shirui Lily event which is part of the Shirui Lily festival celebration, Singh also planted the first sapling, initiating the tree plantation campaign, following which other dignitaries also followed suit. The Green Shirui team organized a campaign that will plant 10, 000 saplings along the deforested area and clean-up garbage in and around the Shirui hill during the five-day festival. Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, Director of Institute of Bioresource and Sustainable Development donated cherry and sweet apple saplings from Kashmir, joining the campaign. The campaign is organized by The Giving Tree and Hill Wild, along with collaboration from Shirui Youth Club. The event is sponsored by the Department of Tourism, Manipur. (ANI)