Manish Sisodia to be questioned in Delhi Chief Secretary assault case

[India], May 23 (ANI): The police on Wednesday sent a notice to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the chief secretary Anshu Prakash assault case.

Sisodia will be questioned at his residence on May 25 at 11 am.

On May 18, the police had questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the same case.

Earlier this year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were also questioned in the regard.

Both Khan and Jarwal were arrested on February 21 for allegedly mishandling Anshu Prakash during a party meeting conducted at the residence of Kejriwal.

The MLAs were later sent to 14-day judicial custody, which was further extended by 14 days. Later both the leaders were granted bail by the Delhi High Court. (ANI)