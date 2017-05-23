Manishankar Aiyar bats for talks to make peace with Pak

[India], May 23 (ANI): Following the Indian Army's attack on Pakistani posts as part of counter-insurgency operations to stop militants from crossing into India, Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar asserted that New Delhi should hold talks soon with Islamabad and with Srinagar to resolve issues soon.

"Today, we should not find an excuse to put the blame on Jammu and Kashmir Government, rather find solutions. And the only solution will be talks. The government should hold talks between New Delhi and Islamabad and New Delhi with Srinagar," Aiyar told reporters here.

Further taking a jibe at the Centre, Aiyar stated that when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready to talk to armed rebels in Nagaland, then it should not hesitate to resolve issues with the stone-pelters in Kashmir as well.

"Kashmir as a state has faced a lot; for example: if a third front emerges then we have to deal with it and resolve it ourselves. I would also want to know if BJP is ready to talk to armed rebels in Nagaland, then why are they not talking to the stone-pelters in Kashmir?" he said.

Earlier this day, the Army said that punitive fire assaults were being undertaken across the Line of Control (LoC) to counter terrorist action from Pakistan.

In support of this, the Army also issued a video, showing Indian troops destroying the Pakistani posts in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir, which is said to have been conducted on May 9.

"The Pakistan Army has been providing support to armed infiltrators by engaging the Indian Army forward troops from their weapons emplacements and pill boxes closer to the LoC," Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) Major General A.K. Narula said in a press conference here.

He added that the recent action in Nowshera has caused damage to the Pakistan Army posts, which were supporting infiltration.

Maj. Gen. Narula also said that Rocket Launchers (RL), Anti Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), Automated Grenade Launchers (AGL) and recoilless guns were used to carry out the operation. He further said that as the snow in the Valley melts and the blockage on the passes opens, increase in infiltration will be expected.

"The Indian Army proactively dominates the LoC; we want peace and tranquility in the state of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Pakistan Army, however, refuted the attacks.

In recent days, the ceasefire violation along the LoC by Pakistan has increased considerably.

On May 14, the Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the LoC in Chiti Bakri area of Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 13, Pakistani troops pounded civilian areas and forward posts in Nowshera area with mortars, killing two civilians and injuring three.

The firing and shelling from across the border has affected over 10,000 people. (ANI)