[India], Feb. 11 (ANI): The fire that broke out in a shop near Maya Hotel in Mumbai's Mankhurd has been taken under control.

The Mumbai Fire Department said that the cooling process is underway.

Nine jets are in operation.

Assistant Commissioner Ward officer has instructed to demolish unauthorised structure and lodge FIR against unauthorised structure and cut of electric supply to DMCR.

Nobody reported injured till now. (ANI)