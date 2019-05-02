Manmohan Singh happy over UN listing of Masood Azhar as global terrorist

[India] May 1, (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday expressed his happiness over the UN designating Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

"I am happy that this has materialised," the Congress leader said in a statement.

Terming the UN decision as a fruition of PM Modi's "personal outreach", Union Minister Jitendar Singh said, "After independence, this is one of the biggest achievements for the country. Nations which did not agree with India's viewpoint on terrorism and Pakistan have now come on board because of the personal diplomacy and outreach of PM Modi."

He further said that the decision will build international pressure on Pakistan forcing it to think about the policy of duplicity and double standards.

"Earlier Pakistan would deny his presence and make excuses of his health issues. Now due to world pressure, they cannot hide behind such excuses."

Crediting PM Modi for single-handedly "executing the diplomatic victory", BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said, "Getting countries like China on board is a very big diplomatic victory and shows the heightened stature of our country in the world. I would like to congratulate the whole nation and especially thank PM Modi for this victory."

Terming it a huge diplomatic victory for India BJP leader Ram Madhav said, " It is a huge diplomatic victory for India. We would like to thank the United Nations Security Council. I believe all the people of the country must be happy about it"

Taking on the opposition leaders for criticising the foreign tours of PM Modi, BJP leader Vinod Tawde said, "Congress, and the whole opposition kept asking why Modi is always touring foreign countries. Now they will understand. This is a great shock to Pakistan. The face of terrorism has been unveiled before the world."

Seeing the decision as an institutional victory RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "The process was going on for more than 10 years. Some decisions should be seen from an institutional framework; governments come and go, the process continues. Partisanship on such issues is not correct."

Cautioning for wait for the official UN confirmation from the UN CPI leader D Raja said, "Media is reporting what the Indian envoy to the UN has said. I think we should wait for the official UN confirmation. Moreover, it remains to be seen how Pakistan reacts to the situation."

Indian representative to UN Syed Akburuddin on Wednesday announced that Pak based terrorist Masood Azhar has been declared a global terrorist by the UN.

"Chairperson of the UN sanctions committee and permanent representative of Indonesia has informed us that Masood Azhar stands designated as an individual who has been promoting terrorism globally." (ANI)