Manmohan Singh pay obeisance at Golden Temple

[India], Mar 25 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Sunday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Dr. Singh, accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur, reached the Darbar Sahib at 6 am in the morning.

The doors of the Darbar Sahib were open to all pilgrims when the former prime minister and his wife were in the complex.

Dr. Singh and his wife were surrounded by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and Punjab police personnel, who made sure that no one can get too close to them.

On Saturday, the former prime minister visited his alma matter, Hindu College. He reportedly expressed gratitude after being inducted as the first member of the alumni. (ANI)